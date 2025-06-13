Israel strikes Iran’s nuclear, military targets in ‘Operation Rising Lion’

Israel has launched dozens of airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military targets, killing two Iranian top military generals.

Its military said a “pre-emptive, precise, combined offensive based on high-quality intelligence” had been launched – called Operation Rising Lion.

“Dozens of IAF jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran,” said a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack was to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival” and would last for “as many days as it takes to remove the threat”.

Iranian state media reported the head of the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, had been killed.

Mehr News said nuclear scientist Fereydoun Abbasi was also dead, as was theoretical physicist Dr Mohammed Mehdi Tehranchi and Major General Gholam Ali Rashid.

Iran’s media reported explosions northeast of capital Tehran early on Friday, and said buildings belonging to the armed forces were hit in the Mahalati complex north of the city.

The country’s Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned of “severe punishment” and claimed residential areas had been targeted.

“In the enemy’s attacks, a number of commanders and scientists were martyred. Their successors and colleagues will immediately continue their duties,” said a statement reported by the Tasnim news agency.