Israel shuts diplomatic missions worldwide amid military operations in Iran

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel has temporarily closed all of its diplomatic missions worldwide as its military operation in Iran continues, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

As a result, consular services would not be available to Israeli citizens currently abroad, the ministry said.

It urged Israelis overseas to complete an online form updating their location and situation and advised those in need of urgent assistance to contact the ministry’s situation room directly.

The statement also warned Israelis abroad to avoid displaying national symbols in public, refrain from posting identifiable information or travel plans on social media and avoid attending large-scale events linked to Israel.

Earlier on Friday, Israel launched a large-scale strike on dozens of military targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

The attacks killed several senior Iranian military commanders, including Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander, Hossein Salami, according to Iranian media.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, vowed retaliation, warning that Israel had prepared a bitter fate for itself.” (Xinhua/NAN)