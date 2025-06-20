Israel-Iran conflict: Trump to make war decision in 2 weeks

By Nkiruka Nnorom with agency report

United States President, Donald Trump, will decide on US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks, White House said yesterday.

Trump’s press secretary told a room full of reporters at the White House that she had a message from the president: “I have a message directly from the president, and I quote: ‘Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

This is even as Israel Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said that the Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, can no longer be allowed to live after a deadly strike on Israeli hospital that left many wounded.

The Wall Street Journal, WSJ, had reported that Trump had privately approved war plans against Iran, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

The publication quoted the officials as saying that the president was holding off on issuing a final order for now. “Trump told senior aides he is waiting to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear programme first,” the Journal reported.

The Journal reports that multiple options are on the table, and said that the president would continue monitoring how the Israelis proceed, according to senior White House official.

Trump has, however, debunked the reports, saying in a post on his Truth Social that “The Wall Street Journal has no idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran.”

Trump, who had indicated that his patience had run out on Iran, said: “Maybe we won’t have to fight,” when asked about joining the fight against Iran.

“I’m not looking to fight, but if it’s a choice between fighting and them having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, European ministers have concluded plans to resume nuclear talks with Iranian authorities today at Geneva, while Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, warned the US against taking military action against Iran, amid speculation over whether Washington would enter the war alongside Israel.

These come on a day Israel Prime Minster, Benjamin Netanyahu, praised the US for “helping a lot with the conflict,” though the US had repeatedly denied involvement.

Iran’s Khamenei ‘can no longer be allowed to exist’—Israel defence minister

Speaking on the back of the Iran’s missile attack on Israeli hospital, which reportedly wounded more than 200 people, Katz said that Khamenei cannot be allowed to continue to exist.

He said that he has instructed the Israeli military to intensify strikes against Iranian targets.

“Khamenei openly declares that he wants Israel destroyed. He personally gives the order to fire on hospitals. He considers the destruction of the state of Israel to be a goal. Such a man can no longer be allowed to exist,” he said.

Third-party intervention will spark immediate reaction

This came as Iran has issued a new threat to any third party thinking about getting involved in its conflict with Israel, threatening an immediate response.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in a statement yesterday, announced that the “confrontation with the enemy will continue, until the compensation is paid.”

The council said that Iran has plans in place for various scenarios.

Without naming the US or any other country, the council said: “In the event of a third party’s intervention in this aggression, they will be confronted immediately according to a specific plan.”

European ministers set for nuclear talks with Iran, call for diplomacy

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Britain are set to meet their Iranian counterpart for nuclear talks in Geneva today, even as they intensified calls for adoption of diplomatic solution to the conflict.

The meeting will follow another planned meeting with the European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas at the German permanent mission in Geneva, a European diplomat said.

The source said the talks are not happening in a vacuum but will take place in coordination with the United States with the goal of convincing the Iranians to provide concrete guarantees that the regime will only seek “civilian purposes” for its nuclear energy programme.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, earlier this week said the Israeli attacks on Iran had significantly weakened Iranian leadership and may have undermined any chance to regain its former strength, leaving the country’s future uncertain.

Merz had also underscored his nation’s commitment to a diplomatic solution even as the conflict, saying: “If a new situation were to arise, we would again be prepared to provide diplomatic assistance, as we were until last Thursday.”

Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has confirmed his attendance, saying: “We will meet with the European delegation in Geneva on Friday,” he said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.

North Korea, China condemn Israel’s strikes on Iran, warn of wider conflict

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on Iran in a phone call, the Kremlin said.

Xi said an Iran-Israel ceasefire is “top priority,” Chinese state media said.

“Promoting a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities is the top priority. Armed force is not the correct way to resolve international disputes.

“Parties to the conflict, especially Israel, should cease hostilities as soon as possible to prevent a cyclical escalation and resolutely avoid the spillover of the war,” Xi said..

North Korea also denounced Israel’s attacks on Iran, warning that they risk triggering an all-out war in the Middle East, according to state media outlet KCNA.

In a statement, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry described Israel’s actions as an illegal violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a crime against humanity.

The ministry further accused the U.S. and Western nations of supporting Israel’s aggression, calling Israel a cancer-like entity that threatens regional and global stability.

Russia warns US over military action against Iran

Meanwhile, Russia, yesterday, warned the US not to take military action against Iran.

“We would like to particularly warn Washington against military intervention in the situation,” Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

Zakharova warned any US military action “would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences.”

Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, said that Moscow and Beijing believed the end to the hostilities “should be achieved exclusively by political and diplomatic means.”

Asked what steps Russia would take if Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated, Putin said: “I don’t even want to discuss such a possibility.”

Tinubu commissions projects in Kaduna

Kaduna – President Bola

Tinubu, yesterday, commissioned various developmental projects executed by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, to mark his two years in office.

The President who reaffirmed commitment to working with Kaduna State for continued development said at a reception organised in his honour that he was particularly impressed with the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the state.

According to him, “We have seen a Governor Sani, an agent of change, stability, love, unity and progress. Sani has performed wonders and changed the environment from toxic, uncontrollable environment to a state of life, progress and development. I say thank you my comrade.

“I am please to be back here in Kaduna State. I share a very long standing and meaningful connection throughout my journey in life, in politics, business and the pursuit of democracy and fundamental rights. I had the privilege of working alongside Kaduna many distinguished sons and daughters.Today, many of you are present here, many of you are not here.

“Let me used this opportunity to correct an omission. Some of those people that I missed out during the June 12, broadcast at the National Assembly is Colonel Dangiwa Umar (rtd). Today, let me correct that by honouring him with national recognition of CFR (Commander of the Federal Republic),” he said.

Further, he said: “Senator Sani, the great people of Kaduna loves you and that extends to our commitment to democracy, justice and dignity of life.You are a good leader and I am very happy we have to work with you.

“I think I am a lucky person. I am overwhelmed by the warm reception by the government and the people of Kaduna State. I am particularly impressed with the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in this state.”

He expressed delight with the peace achieved in areas like Birnin Gwari, pointing out that peace is the hallmark of development, and “that is why you are able to channel a system that is yielding results. “

Governor Sani in his remarks, commended President Tinubu’s leadership, citing significant progress in the state’s security, infrastructure, and economy.

Sani highlighted the state’s achievements under his administration, including the reclamation of over 500,000 hectares of farmland and the reopening of markets and schools.

The governor praised Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, saying it has restored confidence in the economy and demonstrated true leadership

He also appreciated the President’s support for the state’s development projects, including the Kaduna Light Rail Transit and the Special-Agro Industrial Processing Zone.

Sani noted that Kaduna State has made significant strides in financial inclusion, with over 2.5 million unbanked citizens brought into the formal financial system. He also highlighted improvements in healthcare and education, including the commissioning of a 300-bed Specialist Hospital and the construction of new secondary schools and classrooms.

The governor called on the people of the North to stand united behind President Tinubu, saying his leadership has shown a rare, unwavering commitment to the region’s peace, progress, and prosperity.