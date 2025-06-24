Iran’s atomic chief says nuclear activities won’t stop

Iran’s atomic chief on Tuesday said that no pause would take place in the country’s nuclear activities, according to state-run IRIB news agency.

President of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran Mohammad Eslami made the remarks during an interview while pointing to the attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the report said.

“We have made the necessary arrangements and preparations and are assessing the damages,” Eslami said, stressing that preparation for reviving the country’s nuclear facilities had been anticipated in advance.

He emphasised that the country has plans to prevent any pause in its nuclear production and services.

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on different areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing several senior commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

Iran responded by launching several waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, inflicting casualties and heavy damages.

The United States on Saturday attacked three Iranian nuclear sites, the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

In retaliation, Iran on Monday targeted U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar with missiles.

Shortly after Iran’s retaliatory attack, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday night announced that Israel and Iran had reached a formal agreement to implement a complete and total ceasefire, marking what he called the end of the “12-Day War.”

Nevertheless, Israel on Tuesday morning claimed it had detected new missile launches from Iran a charge denied by the Iranian military.