IRAN-ISREAL CONFLICTS: Survival guide for Nigerians amid rising tensions

As the Middle East enters a new era of

uncertainty, there seems to be great

concerns on how to intensify diplomatic outreach to safeguard citizens in the region, particularly Nigerians residing in Iran and Israel, where the risk landscape is rapidly evolving.

The region at the moment is facing serious civil unrest, drone threats, air raid sirens, ballistic missiles launching, and regional power plays creating an unstable environment.

A senior official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who spoke to Vanguard Consular Hub under condition of anonymity, stated, “This is no longer a normal diplomatic situation. We urge our nationals in the region to think with foresight and act with discretion.”

He also called on Nigerians abroad to adopt strategic survival practices, saying it’s essential to stay informed and prepared amid the rising tensions between the two countries.

However, in this exclusive report, Consular Hub offers strategic guidance for Nigerians based on interviews with diplomatic sources, diaspora leaders, and security analysts, highlighting practical tools for survival, legal protection, and cultural navigation.

RESPECTING CULTURE, AVOIDING POLITICAL MISSTEPS

In Iran, Consular Hub gathered that a sizable Nigerian community of students and clerics are based in cities like Tehran, Mashhad, and Qom, and survival increasingly depends on cultural awareness and legal caution.

In a chat with a Nigerian postgraduate scholar in Tehran, Mr. Sani Lawal, he said: “Iran is not a place for activism or casual defiance. Many Nigerians misunderstand the boundaries here and suffer for it.”

Consular Hub gathered that public conduct is highly regulated, and perceived infractions, even those considered minor by Nigerian standards, can result in severe legal consequences.

Nigerians are hereby advised to respect Islamic dress codes, particularly for women. They should refrain from political commentaries on social media or elsewhere. Avoid regions near national borders, especially Sistan-Baluchestan and Khuzestan.

If you are living in or travelling to Iran and Israel, it’s essential to stay Informed by monitoring local news and government advisories for updates on the situation. Adhere to instructions from local authorities and the Nigerian embassy.

Steer clear of areas near conflict zones or military installations, and ensure you keep the embassy informed of your presence and contact details.

The Nigerian Embassy in Tehran is operational and reachable via the consular line: +98 21 22 626 431.

KNOW THE LAW, PREPARE FOR EMERGENCY ALERTS

In Israel, which has experienced intermittent conflict along it’s northern and southern borders, the Nigerian diaspora is advised to maintain heightened awareness and avoid political gatherings. Most Nigerians in Israel are either caregivers, students, or tourists. However, many risk visa violations, which could trigger legal penalties or deportation.

A Nigerian immigration consultant based in Tel Aviv, Mrs. Chinyere Obilo, told Consular Hub that, “You may feel free, but you are still in a militarised state. Nigerian citizens must stay alert to sirens, civil defense instructions, and avoid overstaying visas,” she said, adding, by being prepared and staying vigilant, you can minimise risks and ensure your safety in both countries amid the escalating conflicts.

EMBASSY, NIDCOM, AND COMMUNITY COORDINATION

Consular Hub also gathered that Embassies have also partnered with religious and ethnic Nigerian groups to act as early warning systems in the event of protests, police actions, or sudden border closures.

For instance, the Federal Government, through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has emphasised digital diaspora registration as a key tool for accountability and evacuation coordination.

According to the Chairman, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, “This is not just a bureaucratic requirement, it is a lifeline.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an advisory stated that, “This is not a time for panic. It is a time for vigilance, for obeying laws, and for staying connected with the embassy. “Nigerians are advised to act wisely and avoid unnecessary exposures.”

As the geopolitical climate in the Middle East remains volatile, Nigerians in Iran and Israel are urged to take safety seriously and view discretion as the highest form of strategy.

Consular Hub will continue to monitor developments and provide updates through official sources and diplomatic channels.

