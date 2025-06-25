Iran, Israel ‘tired, exhausted’ by war – Trump

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he believed the war between Iran and Israel was finished, as both sides were keen to end the fight.
Asked why he was confident the conflict was over, Trump told reporters: “I dealt with both and they’re both tired, exhausted.”
“They fought very, very hard and very viciously, very violently, and they were both satisfied to go home and get out,” said Trump.
