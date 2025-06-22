Iran foreign minister says US attacks on nuclear sites ‘outrageous’

Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, speaks during a press conference at the Lutfi K?rdar Congress Center on the sideline of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Istanbul on June 22, 2025. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on June 22, 2025 condemned US attacks on key nuclear sites as “outrageous” and said his country has a right to defend its sovereignty. “The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences,” he posted on X, adding that the attacks were “lawless and criminal” behaviour. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday condemned US attacks on key nuclear sites as “outrageous” and said his country has a right to defend its sovereignty.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences,” he posted on X, adding that the attacks were “lawless and criminal” behaviour.

“In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.”