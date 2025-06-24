Iran agrees Trump’s ceasefire, thanks ‘brave Armed Forces’

…Israel silent on ceasefire

By Idowu Bankole

Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, has hinted at a possible ceasefire with Israel, which was earlier announced by US President Donald Trump.

Araghchi had posted earlier that there was no agreement on a ceasefire, warning that Israel must first stop hostilities with Iran.

However, in what looks like a backtrack from earlier posts on social media, Araghchi thanked Iran’s Armed Forces for defending ‘our dear country’ by “responding to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute, at 4 am”, hinting at a likely end to missile attacks on Israel

Recall that Trump had said the ceasefire would take effect at 4 am local time in Iran and 6 am in Israel.

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 am.”

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.”

Meanwhile, Israel has remained muted on the ceasefire agreement with Iran announced by Trump earlier, with reports from Tehran state media showing fresh attacks from the Israeli military after Trump’s announcement.