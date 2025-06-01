Internet fraudster jailed in Uyo – EFCC

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Justice Maurine Adaobi of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo has convicted and sentenced Elijah Okwa Etenrulimre to three months imprisonment for offences bordering on criminal impersonation online, according to a statement from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The statement, dated May 30 and signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity at EFCC, was made available to journalists in Uyo.

Oyewale disclosed that Etenrulimre, a native of Cross River State, was arraigned by the EFCC Uyo Zonal Directorate on Thursday, May 29, 2025, on a one-count charge related to his fraudulent internet activities.

According to the EFCC, the charge reads: “That you, Elijah Okwa Etenrulimre (aka Kaley Cuoco), sometime in 2024 in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did fraudulently present yourself as Kaley Cuoco on social media with the intent to gain advantage for yourself, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024, and punishable under the same section.”

Upon the reading of the charge, Etenrulimre pleaded guilty. Following his plea, prosecution counsel Enobong Ubokudom urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant in accordance with the law.

However, defence counsel Samson Awuje pleaded for leniency, asking the court to temper justice with mercy, citing the defendant’s remorse and promise not to reoffend.

After hearing both sides, Justice Adaobi convicted and sentenced Etenrulimre to three months imprisonment, effective from the date of his arrest and detention. Alternatively, the court allowed him the option to pay a fine of ₦200,000.

The EFCC confirmed that Etenrulimre was arrested on May 5, 2025, at his residence in Okuku, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, during a sting operation by EFCC operatives. He was subsequently arraigned and convicted.