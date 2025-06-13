Insecurity: Troops foil planned attacks, neutralize extremists in Plateau, Kaduna, Benue

…Rescue Kidnapped Victims in Plateau, Southern Kaduna, Benue

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have thwarted planned attacks on communities in Plateau State and Southern Kaduna, neutralizing several extremist elements and rescuing kidnapped victims. This was disclosed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, who detailed the successes of the military’s ongoing operations between 5 and 10 June 2025.

Key Operations and Successes:

Plateau and Southern Kaduna:

Troops made contact with extremists in Riyom and Bassa LGAs of Plateau State and Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

Several extremists were neutralized, 3 arrested, and 1 kidnapped victim rescued.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered.

From 8 June, troops acting on intelligence arrested a suspected cattle rustler in Riyom LGA. The stolen cattle were returned to the owner, while the suspect was handed over to police.

Between 6 and 9 June, troops launched anti-kidnapping operations across Bassa, Mangu, Jos North, Riyom, Jos South, and Bokkos LGAs, resulting in:

The neutralization of more extremists.

Rescue of 4 kidnapped victims.

Recovery of arms, ammunition, motorcycles, and livestock.

Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba:

In Operation Whirl Stroke:

On 9 June, troops neutralized an extremist in Wamba LGA, Nasarawa State, recovering a rifle, magazine, ammunition, and a mobile phone.

Between 6 and 8 June, troops arrested 2 terrorists and rescued 1 kidnapped victim in Gwer West and Nasarawa LGAs.

3 additional criminals were arrested in Ukum (Benue) and Keana (Nasarawa) with arms and mobile phones recovered.

From 30 May to 3 June, troops apprehended 2 criminals and rescued a kidnapped victim in Baruten (Kwara) and Gwer East (Benue).

North West Operations – Operation Fasin Yamma: Between 6 and 11 June, troops engaged terrorists in Shinkafi, Maru, Tsafe, and Zurmi LGAs of Zamfara, Tangaza and Isa LGAs of Sokoto, and Dan-Wasagu LGA of Kebbi:

Several terrorists were killed.

2 kidnapped victims were rescued.

Weapons, ammunition, and motorcycles were recovered.

Additional encounters in Malumfashi, Sabuwa, Kankara (Katsina) and Kaduna North, Danko-Wasagu (Kebbi) led to:

The elimination of more terrorists.

Rescue of 4 kidnapped victims.

Niger Delta – Operation Delta Safe:

Troops discovered and dismantled 21 illegal refining sites, destroying:

25 crude oil cooking ovens

32 dugout pits

40 storage tanks

28 drums

19 boats

They recovered:

121,035 litres of stolen crude oil

19,650 litres of illegally refined diesel (AGO)

7,140 litres of kerosene (DPK)

In addition, 23 oil thieves were arrested and items such as engines, pipes, pumps, drilling equipment, tricycles, motorcycles, and 9 vehicles were seized.

South-East and South-South: Between 7 and 8 June, troops responded to criminal activities in Okigwe (Imo) and Aniocha (Delta):

2 criminals arrested.

1 kidnapped victim rescued.

Weapons, mobile phones, and motorcycles were recovered.

From 6 to 10 June, 9 suspected criminals were arrested in Okrika, Etche, Akuku-Toru (Rivers) and Ogbia (Bayelsa) and Aniocha North (Delta).

South-East – Operation Udoka: Between 8 and 10 June, troops made contact with extremists in Aguta (Anambra) and Effium Ohaukwu (Ebonyi): 1 extremist killed, 2 arrested. Weapons, ammunition, and a vehicle recovered.

From 6 to 9 June, 8 extremists were arrested in Isuikwuato (Abia) and Aguta (Anambra), with recovery of arms, a stolen vehicle, and a laptop.

Major General Kangye, in his briefing, emphasized the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to defending the nation’s sovereignty and ensuring peace:

“Our troops work day and night with resilience and professionalism. Their efforts are a testament to their loyalty and dedication to the nation.”

He called for public cooperation in intelligence sharing, stressing that national security is a collective responsibility:

“Together, through unity and collaboration, we can overcome threats and build a secure, prosperous Nigeria.”

He reaffirmed the military’s dedication to transparency and keeping the public informed on operational progress.