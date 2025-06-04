Insecurity: Tinubu, Matawalle should be commended for reinvigorating Navy — Saka

President Bola Tinubu.

LAGOS —A public affairs analyst, Mr Deyemi Saka, yesterday, said the new Nigerian Navy’s Platforms commissioned last Saturday in Lagos would curb piracy on the country’s waterways and boost economic activities.

Saka, who spoke on the midterm assessment of President Bola Tinubu on security with emphasis on the Nigerian Navy, also commended President Tinubu and the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Muhammed Matawalle for doing a great job in the sector.

Speaking while featuring on TVC’s current affairs programme, This Morning, Saka said he witnessed the commissioning of the helicopters and drones first hand, adding that they would curb oil theft and smuggling on Nigeria’s waterways.

He said: “The Nigerian Navy last week Saturday, during the celebrations of its 69th anniversary in Lagos, demonstrated its might and what to be expected on our waterways from now onward. The Navy has discharged its duties creditably under the supervision of the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Muhammed Matawalle; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla in consonance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The platforms and helicopters launched would greatly improve our prosperity, because it would curb piracy which has been the bane of our economic problems.

“The new helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, UAV, drones were commissioned to send strong signals that the Nigerian Navy is gradually matching up and the issue of piracy on our waterways would be reduced to its barest minimum soon.

“Dr. Matawalle did a yeoman’s job in connection with the naval chief, his officers and men in tandem with President Tinubu’s agenda. It was splendid.”

On the resurgence of Boko Haram in the NorthEast and other parts of the country, Saka said: “The armed forces are overburdened by many operations that ought to be strictly for the DSS and the Police.”

He said: “The armed forces should concentrate on defending Nigeria against external aggressors and not public safety that they are encumbered with now.

“It’s not been fun. We burdened the armed forces with the responsibility they should not be having. The public safety should be for the DSS and the police to contend with.”

Speaking on the crisis in the North-Central, he said: “We need a proper definition for the criminal acts going on in the country. “For instance, how do you classify what’s going on in Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa and Niger states as farmers/herders clash? It’s not fair that you plant a crop for six months and someone destroys it in the name of rearing cattle. I don’t think it’s fair. Once we’re able to properly situate it, we’ll be able to tackle it.

“I moved around the north and I saw a lot of improvement in the air wing of the army.”