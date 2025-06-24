Insecurity: Rooting out saboteurs

Infiltration and sabotage are the main sustainers of the insecurity that is threatening to sink Nigeria as we know it. This threat presents three broad forms: Boko Haram/ISWAP, Fulani herdsmen terrorists and bandits. While Boko Haram/ ISWAP are unpretentious about their jihadist ideology, the herdsmen and bandit terrorists also operate with the same style. They have jihadism written all over them.

They invade communities, kill/slaughter even babies and foetuses extracted from the bellies of pregnant women, burn down the communities they attack, cart away captives for sale or ransom, occupy captured communities and rename them, while the owners of the land are driven into Internally-Displaced Persons, IDP, camps.

The infiltration and sabotage are very widespread among the powerful political, religious and business elite as well as the grassroots. Former President Goodluck Jonathan once lamented that Boko Haram supporters were in his government. They are even more so now than over ten years ago. These are the people who facilitate nocturnal helicopter drops for the jihadist criminals in the bushes.

Indeed, they have infiltrated the armed and security forces, police, immigration and the local communities, especially in the North. The situation is not helped by the so-called “deradicalisation” programme of the Nigerian Army called Operation Safe Corridor, established by former President Muhammadu Buhari. So-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists who have killed, raped and destroyed communities are given celebrity treatment and returned to the population.

The Nigerian Army has always denied the allegation that some of these jihadists are absorbed into the Armed Forces. In May 2025, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, however, disclosed: “We have informants and collaborators within the Nigerian Armed Forces and within the communities”. Indeed, Musa affirmed that the informants within the military deliberately misguided the troops and leaked vital information ahead of the Yelewata massacres in Benue State.

It is so sad that despite this ugly situation, the Federal Government still sees the genocidal attacks by Fulani herdsmen terrorists as “communal clashes” which governors can fix through “reconciliation” and apportionment of ranches to the killers. Cowardice, incompetence and unhealthy politics are complicating our security challenges. We lack the courage to look the problem straight in the face and call a spade its name.

If things continue like this, we see no sustainable future for Nigeria as we know it. This potentially great, beautiful country may slip into anarchy as Libya, Somalia, Sudan and other African countries that allowed themselves to be infested by the jihadist vermin have done.

We must listen to voices of reason and involve the people of all localities in their own security. CDS Musa and Directorate of State Services, DSS, DG, Adeola Ajayi, have joined in this advocacy for community collaboration with the state forces against these jihadist insurgents.

We must act now!