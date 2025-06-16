Photos: IGP, Defence Chief visit Benue over herders’ attacks

IGP, Kayode Egbetokun in Benue following herder’s attacks.

By Bayo Wahab

Following the recent killings in Benue State, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, have visited the state.

Over the weekend, suspected herdsmen attacked Yelewata and Daudu communities in Guma LGA of Benue State.

Death tolls from the killings have reportedly risen to 200.

To assess the aftermath of the killings, Egbetokun and Musa, accompanied by senior officers, visited the state on Monday.

In a statement by Muyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesperson, the IGP, while commiserating with the State Governor, His Excellency Hyacinth Iormem Alia, described the killings as senseless and an act of terrorism.

The statement read: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD., NPM., accompanied by senior officers including the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Yakubu Kwazhi, mni; the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Logistics & Supply, DIG Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, fdc; the AIG Zone 4, AIG Zachariah Fera; and the CP SIS, CP Abayomi Shogunle, today June 16 2025, arrived Benue State, following the tragic incidents that had occurred in the state, resulting in the death of scores of residents.

“Upon his arrival in Benue State, the IGP visited the State Government House, where he commiserated with the State Governor, His Excellency Hyacinth Iormem Alia, who expressed his ease and delight for the IGP’s visit and the deployment of personnel and tactical assets over time, and even at the moment.

“In his discussion with the Governor, the IGP condemned the attacks, describing the killings as senseless and an act of terrorism, further reassuring His Excellency that the Nigeria Police Force would carry out its best efforts to rein in the situation and bring the perpetrators of these heinous and barbaric acts to justice.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, arrived Yelwata town in Guma Local Government Area of Benue, where scores were killed in a coordinated attack on Friday night.

IGP Kayode Egbtokun and Governor of Benue State.

