Insecurity: FG destroys 3,867 illicit weapons

The Federal Government has destroyed 3, 867 different types and calibres of Small and Light Weapons (SALW) .

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, performed the destruction exercise at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri in Abuja.

Ribadu was represented by Mr Asishana Okauru, Special Adviser on Governance and Subnational Liaison, ONSA.

The Director-General of the National Centre for Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), retired DIG Johnson Kokumo, said the arms destruction exercise was the fourth in a series of what had now become routine in the centre’s illicit weapons reduction strategy.

“Today, a total of quantity 3,867 different types and calibres of SALW would be destroyed by initial burning process and subsequently, smelting of the remnant metal parts.

“It is pertinent to state that the National Centre has in its custody some recovered/captured illicit SALW still undergoing tracing as well as investigations and legal processes.

“These include the illicit weapons smuggled into the Country and intercepted at Onne Port and NAHCO shed at the Murtala Mohammed Airport Lagos by the Nigeria Customs Service.

“These categories of weapons would be destroyed on completion of the proceedings during subsequent routine destruction exercises,” he said.

Kokumo said the exercise highlights the dangers of excess, poorly secured, and illegal weapons as well as the importance of small arms destruction as a vital measure to reduce the proliferation and misuse of firearms.

According to him, it also underscores the Nigerian Government’s commitment to transparent documentation and destruction of decommissioned, unserviceable, captured, surrendered and recovered illicit firearms.

This, he said, is in line with the provisions of Article 17 of the ECOWAS Convention on SALW and the UN Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in SALW.

The NCCSALW boss said the centre would continue to push in the direction with a view to generating ingenious strategies to reduce, if not completely eradicate, the availability of illicit arms in the society.

He express appreciation to the Service Chiefs and heads of other arms bearing security and intelligence services for releasing the recovered weapons for the destruction exercises.

“I am rest assured of your continued support to the Centre as we work together towards our shared vision of an illicit arms-free society,” he added.