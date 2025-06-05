Insecurity cannot be resolved through military force alone – CDS Musa

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

JOS – The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has stressed that Nigeria’s security challenges cannot be solved by military intervention alone, but require a comprehensive, collaborative strategy rooted in justice, good governance, and community engagement.

Speaking on Thursday during the official launch of the Presidential Community Engagement Peace Initiative and North Central Peace Summit in Jos, Plateau State, General Musa called for the fencing of Nigeria’s porous borders and the creation of a national database for citizens and foreigners to improve intelligence gathering and curb the movement of terrorists and transnational criminals.

“Insecurity cannot be resolved through military force alone. It requires a multi-pronged approach that includes good governance, justice, equity, and community involvement. When people feel safe, heard, and treated fairly, society thrives. Without fairness and justice, security efforts will remain limited,” the CDS stated.

He urged political leaders to provide decisive and responsible leadership, adding that the military remains committed to supporting all lawful efforts aimed at securing the country.

Representing Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ephraim Usman, reaffirmed the state government’s dedication to grassroots peacebuilding. He noted that sustainable peace must be community-driven and locally sustained.

The summit was organized by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), Mrs. Abiodun Essiet, and aimed to foster unity and proactive conflict resolution strategies in the region.

Essiet highlighted that peace is foundational to development and called on residents of the North Central to embrace Nigeria’s ethnic and cultural diversity as a strength rather than a source of division.

In his remarks, Senator Simon Lalong, representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, stressed the need for all stakeholders—government, traditional institutions, civil society, and citizens—to work together in the fight against insecurity.

Traditional rulers, civil society organizations, and community leaders from across the North Central zone participated in the summit, underscoring the collective resolve to build lasting peace in the region.