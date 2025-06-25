Informal ferry service accounts for  83.8% of boats — LASWA

…partner int’l maritime on ferry safety

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, has said that informal ferry services on Lagos inland waterways accounts for 83.8 percent of the 729 total boats and ferries.

In a report made available to Vanguard, the authority revealed that 13.3 percent make up for standard ferries while Lagferry made up for the balance.

The report further stated that the state’s inland waterways has potential of 54,000 average commuters daily with 57 routes of which 10 are priority routes and 47 feeder routes.

Meanwhile, to enhance maritime safety and expand water transportation, the authority in partnership with the Maritime Organization of West and Central Africa, MOWCA, and Interferry Association, a global ferry safety body, is set to host a regional ferry safety conference to improve safety on Lagos waterways.

The Managing Director of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, highlighted the importance of the collaboration, stating: “We would continue to improve upon safety, given that we would be doing this with international partners who can come in and share knowledge with us and tell us exactly how to improve our safety practices.

“Interferry is an international safety body that promotes ferry safety from Europe to America, to Asia, and to Africa.