INEC rejects PDP NEC meeting notice, cites error

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s notice for its 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, citing non-compliance with electoral guidelines.

The notice, scheduled for June 30, 2025, at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, was flagged for failing to meet procedural requirements.

Vanguard obtained copies of both letters exchanged between the PDP and INEC, shedding light on the development.

In a letter referenced PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.13/25-078 and dated May 30, 2025, the PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Iliya Damagum, formally invited INEC to the NEC meeting.

The letter stated: “We write to formally inform and invite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the Leadership of our Great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has scheduled our 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting to hold on Monday, June 30, 2025, at the National Secretariat of our Party, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja. This is for the Commission’s information and necessary action, please.”

However, INEC responded on June 13, 2025, in a letter referenced INEC/DEPM/PDP/286/iii/80, pointing out that the notice did not comply with part 2(12)3 of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.

The regulation mandates that such notices must be jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the party.

INEC’s response, signed by its Acting Secretary, Haliru Aminu, stated: “The Commission draws your attention that the notice is not in compliance with the requirement of part 2(12)3 of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022, which provides that the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party shall jointly sign the notice of convention, congress, conference or meeting and submit same to the Commission. Be guided.”

The rejection raises questions about the PDP’s internal coordination and governance, particularly as the party prepares for a critical NEC meeting that could shape its strategy and future direction.

This procedural misstep could also fuel criticism from political opponents, who may portray the PDP as disorganized or non-compliant with electoral laws.

However, a source in the PDP, who spoke to Vanguard in Abuja on Tuesday, downplayed the significance of INEC’s rejection, stating: “What matters most is that the party informed INEC about the NEC meeting within the time allowed by law. It’s not compulsory for INEC to attend the meeting.

“So, even if they choose not to be there, it won’t affect the validity of the meeting. At no point did INEC say it would reject the outcome of our NEC meeting.”

INEC’s firm response underscores its role as a regulatory body committed to enforcing electoral guidelines impartially.

The PDP is yet to issue a formal response to INEC’s rejection or clarify whether it will rectify the error and resubmit the notice. Efforts to reach Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, for comments proved abortive as phone calls made to his line went unanswered as of press time.