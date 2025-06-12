InDrive Driver Delivers Baby in Car

When Prince Adeniyi accepted a ride request from a man in Mayfair Gardens, Ile-Ife, little did he know that he was about to help deliver a baby.

The trip was supposed to be a fast one because a man was rushing to pick up his pregnant wife and take her to the hospital. Prince had picked him up, driven into the estate to find the woman, intending to head straight for the hospital, and was making his way out of the estate when the man turned to him and said, “Her water just broke.”

Immediately, Prince pulled over, spreading the plastic sheets he, like many drivers, used to protect their seats, over the back seat, and they began their first lessons in midwifery. She delivered her baby right there in the car, with Prince doing what he could to stay calm and get her the help she needed. Once the baby arrived, he drove them straight to the hospital, where the medical team took over.

There are no protocols for moments like this, but instincts and empathy kick in. And that’s something inDrive takes seriously. Every driver who signs up for the platform goes through a thorough screening process, and beyond background checks, drivers are encouraged to approach the job with empathy, responsibility, and a sense of community. It’s why moments like this, though rare, show the real difference a driver can make.

Prince didn’t wait for applause or compensation. He just made sure the mother and baby were safe and then went on to the next ride.

It wasn’t a typical day behind the wheel, but it’s the kind of moment that shows what’s possible when everyday people care just a little more than expected.