Indian astrologer ‘predicted plane crash one week before Air India tragedy’

An Indian astrologer’s eerie prediction of an aviation disaster has gone viral after a deadly Air India crash that killed all 242 on board, including 53 Britons.

Astrologer Astro Sharmistha, known for her predictions on social media, tweeted last year that in 2025, “plane crash headlines may give us shock.”

On June 5, just a week before the accident, she reiterated, “I am still holding high the prediction of [a] plane crash and destruction in aviation in 2025.”

The Air India Flight 171 Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12. The plane lost altitude rapidly before hitting a building and exploding into flames.

Witnesses described scenes of horror. “We saw people jumping from the second and third floor to save themselves,” one resident said. Another added, “Many of the bodies were burned.”

Authorities say there were no survivors among the passengers, which included 159 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, a Canadian, and 11 children, including two newborns.

Police said some locals also died when the jet crashed into housing near a hospital. So far, 30 bodies have been recovered.

Aviation experts believe the plane may have lost power during the critical climb phase. Possible causes include a bird strike, rapid wind change, or engine stall.

Footage shows the jet descending with landing gear still down before erupting in a fireball. Preliminary data indicates it only reached 625 feet—far below normal altitude.

Former pilot Lt. Col. John Davidson suggested “thrust or engine issues” or even poor trim could be behind the failure. Other experts noted the aircraft was just 11 years old and flown by a captain with over 8,000 flight hours.

Social media users were stunned by the astrologer’s timing. One wrote: “You have yet again proved your accuracy… I’m just left speechless.” Another asked, “How can your prediction be so accurate always?”

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is analyzing the black box as Boeing said it is gathering more information.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the crash “devastating” and offered condolences to victims’ families.

