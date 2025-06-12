India opens probe into London-bound plane crash

This handout taken and posted on the X (formerly Twitter) account of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) On June 12, 2025 shows the back of an Air India plane after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. The London-bound Air India flight 171 passenger plane crashed on June 12 in India’s western city of Ahmedabad with 242 on board, aviation officials said in what the airline called a “tragic accident”. (Photo by Handout / CENTRAL INDUSTRIAL SECURITY FORCE (CISF) / AFP) / —–EDITORS NOTE — RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / CENTRAL INDUSTRIAL SECURITY FORCE (CISF) ” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

India’s aviation minister said Thursday a formal investigation had been opened into the cause of the deadly air crash of a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that killed at least 260 people.

“Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB),” Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said in a statement, saying the government probe followed protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

At the crash site, search teams worked into the early hours of Friday scouring the wreckage for clues — as well as to locate the black box flight recorders, which should provide information on the plane’s final moments.

Air India said the passengers included 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals and a Canadian. Two pilots and 10 cabin crew were also aboard.

Police said at least 260 people had been killed, including 19 people on the ground, but one passenger is believed to have survived.

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has formally offered to help India. Investigators with the US National Transportation Safety Board will also assist on site.

US planemaker Boeing said it was ready to support Air India and was “working to gather more information” on the incident.

New Delhi’s government said it was also setting up “a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter” and to “work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future”, Kinjarapu added.