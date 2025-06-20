Illegal operations: PCN, FCCPC, seal 67 outlets, TLS Visa Centre

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Chioma Obinna & John Alechenu

LAGOS—THE Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, PCN, yesterday, sealed 67 pharmaceutical premises across various locations in Lagos State for violating regulatory standards.

The enforcement was part of a statewide operation conducted between June 16 and 17, 2025, targeting illegal and unregistered pharmaceutical outlets.

Briefing at the PCN Lagos Zonal Office in Yaba, the Director of PCN Lagos Zonal Office, Dr. Taiwo Filusi, described the proliferation of illegal drug outlets as a major public health threat, noting that such premises are often operated by unqualified individuals lacking the requisite knowledge and ethical standards for responsible pharmaceutical practice.

He said: “During the two-day operation, PCN enforcement teams inspected 89 pharmaceutical premises in areas including Mushin, Oshodi, Bariga, Shomolu, Gbagada, Oworoshoki, Ifako, Pedro, Amuwo, Mazamaza, Satellite Town, Afromedia, Iyana Iba, and Okokomaiko.

“Out of these, 67 premises were sealed, comprising: 48 illegal medicine outlets, 17 pharmacies, two patent medicine shops.”

Additionally, he said 11 premises were issued compliance directives for minor infractions.

“Medicines are not ordinary commodities. They require careful handling, professional knowledge, and ethical responsibility. The uncontrolled operation of drug outlets fuels self-medication and drug misuse,” he stated.

Oko-Oba Abattoir shut

Similarly, the Lagos State government, yesterday, shut down the Oko Oba Abbatoir over unsanitary activities, waste mismanagement and unhygienic handling of animal products.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, who gave the directive after inspection to Oko-Oba Abattoir in Agege, said the Ministry received a petition from the Ministry of Agriculture to intervene as regards various environmental and health infractions going on at the abattoir.

Places visited include: Oko-Oba Abbatoir, Agege; Adetola Canal by Jonathan Coker street, Fagba, Iju in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government.

Wahab said: “What was witnessed at the abattoir today is heart-wrenching; the operators have defied and chosen to take laws into their hands as they slaughter animals and discharge waste into the public drainage system with impunity, and this is unacceptable.

“The state government will take drastic and firm decisions to correct this attitude and make sure these operators abide by the law.

“Until they fully comply with the provisions of the law, this will not be a one-off. We will come back; If nothing is done right now about the present state of the abattoir, it is only a catastrophe waiting to happen.”

FCCPC raids Abuja TLS Visa Centre

Meanwhile, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, has raided and sealed the Abuja office of Contact Teleperformance Company, TLS, a visa support outfit, over alleged consumer rights violations as well as assault on security officers by agents of the centre.

The Director of Surveillance and Investigations, Mrs. Boladale Adeyinka, who led the enforcement team to the business premises, explained that the commission had no option but to seal the premises due to these infractions.

She also alleged that FCCPC enforcement agents were assaulted by individuals acting on the company’s behalf.

Adeyinka further explained that the investigation into TLS—a private company offering visa support services to Nigerians—began in March 2025, following complaints from consumers about the non-provision of services they had paid for.

On March 25, the FCCPC served TLS a letter by its standard complaint resolution process. However, instead of addressing the complaint, TLS officers allegedly assaulted FCCPC operatives who were lawfully discharging their duties in enforcing consumer rights.

She noted that the situation worsened when TLS officials not only refused to accept a letter of summons to appear before the commission but also assaulted police officers providing lawful security for FCCPC operations.

The FCCPC officer stated, “In line with Section 18(1)(f) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Tunji Bello, directed the sealing of the premises.”

She emphasized that the commission had reasonable grounds to believe that certain services rendered by TLS were “inimical to consumer welfare” and, as such, its operations have been suspended pending further investigation.

According to her, senior officers of TLS, including the country manager and centre manager, have been summoned to appear before the commission on or before 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025, to explain their conduct and defend the company’s actions.

Adeyinka cautioned the management against failing to honour the latest summons, noting that severe consequences await those who choose not to comply.

She said, “Section 33(3) of the FCCPC Act stipulates that failure to comply with a summons, without sufficient cause, is an offence punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to ?20 million, or both.”