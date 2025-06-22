If Iran does not make peace, US will bomb other targets — Trump warns

Trump

By Idowu Bankole

The United States President, Donald Trump, warned Iran that the US would go after additional and easier targets if Iran does not make peace.

Trump, while addressing the nation, said, “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said in a Saturday night address to the nation.

He continued, “This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left.”

Trump warned that the US could “go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill,” which he said could be done “in a matter of minutes.”