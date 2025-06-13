IBB admitted mistake, apologised for cancelling June 12 – Abiola’s son

Former Nigerian military President, Ibrahim Babangida

By Dickson Omobola & Henry Obetta

Alhaji Lekan Abiola, one of the sons of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola—winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election—on Thursday revealed that former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), has apologised to the family for invalidating the election.

Lekan made this known during the MKO Abiola Memorial Symposium and the unveiling of the forthcoming book MKO Abiola: Symbol of Democracy, held in Lagos under the aegis of the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND).

He called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the Federal Government settles all outstanding entitlements owed to his late father, noting that previous administrations had failed to do so.

Addressing journalists, Lekan described Babangida’s public apology as a significant relief to the family, as it helped put to rest longstanding controversies surrounding the annulled election.

He said:

“Ever since we returned from the United States, we have met with IBB, and he apologised to us privately. When he later came out publicly to say he was sorry for annulling the election and acknowledged that MKO won, he simply repeated in public what he had said privately. Every year, he sends someone to represent him at the June 12 events.

“Before now, the private apology didn’t go far. It felt like being punched in public and receiving a quiet ‘sorry’ behind closed doors. His public admission that MKO won the election brings us peace and puts to rest any lingering doubts. Some people used to question whether he really won, but now that IBB has released the full results, it is officially acknowledged—there’s no more controversy.”

Speaking on the forthcoming book, author Dr. Layo Adeniyi said:

“The book spans about 440 pages, and I can assure you, there’s nothing you want to know about Abiola that you won’t find in it. It addresses the current issues of insecurity and national disunity.

“The book explores Abiola’s roots, background, and rise in business. It also chronicles his early political journey from the defunct National Convention of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC), through the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), to his historic election. Most importantly, it tells the story of the freest and fairest election Nigeria has ever had.”