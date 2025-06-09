I wasn’t attacked by terrorists – Buratai dismisses Ndume’s claim as fake news

Ali Ndume and Retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Former Chief of Army Staff and former Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has dismissed the report that he was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.



This is contained in a statement by his spokesman and former army spokesman, Retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman on Monday, in Abuja.

The lawmaker representing Borno South, Ali Ndume had on Sunday claimed that Buratai was attacked by suspected Boko Haram insurgents last week Friday.

Ndume said Buratai and his accompanying soldiers were ambushed near a frontline military base in Borno State.



However, Buratai’s spokesperson has described the purported report of an attack on the general as “mischievous and utterly false.”

According to him, the former army chief was not attacked in any way, contrary to what has been falsely reported by some online media outlets.



He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, he celebrated the Eid festivities peacefully in Abuja in the company of family, friends, and well-wishers and has remained within the Federal Capital Territory since then.



“This baseless rumour is a product of the reckless imagination of the purveyors of fake news, individuals whose sole aim is to malign him, spread fear, confusion and misinformation.”



Usman accused the fabricators of fake news, saying that they were not only mischievous but also deeply irresponsible and must be condemned in the strongest terms.



”I sincerely extend my heartfelt and profound appreciation to the countless patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians, friends, associates and admirers of His Excellency, who reached out with genuine concerns, prayers and goodwill.



“Your overwhelming show of love and support is deeply cherished and speaks volumes about the enduring respect and affection we are privileged to receive from across the country and beyond,” he said.

Usman reminded those he referred to as harbingers of fake news that truth would always prevail.



According to him, no amount of falsehood or malicious propaganda can tarnish the image of a man who had devoted his life to the service of this great nation.

Vanguard News