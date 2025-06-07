I never thought I’d marry an actor – Efe Orhorha

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Efe Orhorha has shared the story of how she met her husband, an actor, and how their divine connection led to 20 years of marriage. Efe said she never thought she would marry an actor, but God had other plans. She described their marriage as divine, saying it was easy to say “I do” because of their strong connection.

According to Efe, she met her husband at a birthday party where he performed as an actor, while she was an intern. The actress also recalled the role her husband played during her mother’s funeral rites, without knowing that they would get married someday.

Her parents, although late, were in the movie industry, and her husband was close to her mother, which made it possible for him to approach her. Efe,whose career has spanned over two decades, advised people to marry their friends, saying that it makes a marriage stronger. She acknowledged that every marriage has its issues, but believes that marrying someone you know and trust can help overcome them. As public figures, Efe and her husband face attention from the public, but their relationship remains strong after 20 years of marriage.