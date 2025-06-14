I didn’t visit Tinubu for personal gains – Tunde Bakare

Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has dismissed suggestions that his recent meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was motivated by personal interests.

Bakare, who contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in 2023, visited the president last week at the State House. His visit sparked speculations about possible political alignment or appointments.

But during a sermon at his church, Bakare addressed the rumours, insisting his engagement with the president was solely driven by national interest.

“Some people still think he has gone there to settle himself. In what way have I settled myself before? What they gave me, I returned. What am I looking for?” he said,

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Bakare said his discussion with Tinubu focused on national development and how to move the country forward.

“It’s not about just reservations. It’s about how the country will go well. My personal vision is to see a nation that works in my lifetime,” he said.

He added that he had made suggestions to the president but left the decision on whether to act on them entirely up to him.