How court found Timileyin Ajayi guilty of killing girlfriend Salome

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, killer of a member of the National Youth Service Corps, Salome Adaidu, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

A High Court sitting in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Thursday convicted the gospel singer.

Adaidu, 24, was said to have been murdered by Ajayi, 31, when she visited him at his residence in Papaladna village of Karshi Development Area, under the Karu Local Government Area in Nasarawa State.

Delivering his judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Simon Aboki, said that the prosecuting lawyers proved their case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict killed the victim at his residence.

The judgment read that the defendant claims that he became unconscious after having a good time with his girlfriend and was unconscious when he wrote his confessional statement.

Justice Aboki stated that Ajayi was convicted under Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria, which prescribes death penalty for persons guilty of such an offence.

“The law is clear on this, and the punishment is death. Therefore, the accused is hereby sentenced to death by hanging,” Justice Aboki ruled.

In an interview shortly after the court session at the last adjourned date of May 20, 2025, the prosecuting counsel, Raymond Umaru, urged the court to establish its principles of law in the matter and convict the defendant.

He noted that based on the evidence available on the matter including that of exhibit L which was about the confessional statement of the defendant, of which he admitted in court without any objections, the court should impose the maximum mandatory sentence provided by law on the defendant.

“Our submission is that exhibit L is an evidence before the court and it is consistent with other facts established by the other witnesses.

“So, we are just urging the court to look at those evidences together, particularly exhibit L and see that it is corroborated by the other evidences,” he said.

On his part, counsel to the defendant, Joseph Tuku-Bisong, said: “The matter borders on three exhibits, namely exhibit L, which is the purported confessional statement, exhibit N_1 which is the matchet and exhibit N_2 which are those small knives.”

He added, “We are simply telling the court that though they have been admitted, but there is something called probative value. Don’t attach probative value to those exhibits.

“Our prayer to the court is that the judge, based on the evidence before him, should discharge and acquit the defendant.”