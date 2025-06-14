Herdsmen attacks: ‘Enough is enough’, Imo community petitions Tinubu

Armed herdsman

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – People of Agwa Community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State have appealed to President Bola Tinubu; Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the state governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma to urgently stop the incessant killings of their kinsmen by alleged bandits and herdsmen.

The people under the auspices of Agwa Central Union, ACU led by Barr. Benson Akunya made the appeal in a position letter presented to the state Police Commissioner, Aboki Danjuma, who had convened a security meeting with stakeholders of the area to address and proffer solutions to their recent security concerns.

Speaking on behalf of the people, Barr. Akunya, represented by Comr. Johnbosco Obodo said the community demands end to the violent attacks.

He said, “We are afraid that if there are no urgent actions taken by the government to prevent future ocurrence of this evil from herdsmen, Agwa youths may resort to self-defence.

“Agwa is bleeding. Our land, once known for peace, community, and resilience, has become a valley of shadows, soaked in the tears of mothers, the cries of children, and the silence of those whose lives were cut short by yet another unprovoked attack.

“On the 4th of June, 2025, the very soul of our people was pierced when suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded our community and brutally murdered innocent sons and daughters of Agwa. Many sustained various degrees of injury from gun and others kidnapped. This carnage is not an isolated case but one of many attacks that have gone unpunished, unchallenged, and unaddressed, including the shooting of a pregnant woman in her house.

“Agwa people demand justice and compensation of N1,000,000,000 ,000.00 (One Billion Naira ) for the victims of the attacks. We know that no amount of money can replace lives lost, however, we believe that this little compensation will go a long way in mitigating the sorrow of the bereaved families and Agwa people at large.

“We demand the immediate establishment of a joint security task force stationed along the Ejemekwuru-Agwa road to guard against further bloodshed and contain the movement and operations of criminal elements in our clan. Our people deserve to live without fear. We deserve protection by the government.

“This is not just a position paper. It is a cry for justice. It is the collective voice of a wounded people who have watched their loved ones buried without answers, who have endured pain without protection, and who now resolve to say, enough is enough.”

Responding, the police commissioner Aboki Danjuma promised to facilitate their complaints to the appropriate quarters but urged them to continually collaborate with the security agencies by providing them credible information that will assist in tackling the security issues in their area.

“I charge you, the leaders of Oguta communities to look inward and do the needful. Because unitil you decide to expose the bad eggs among you, our efforts to restore peace and tackle security challenges in Oguta communities may not achieve tangible results,” Danjuma said.