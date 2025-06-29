Hell in the north, a tragedy foretold (1), by Dele Sobowale

“In times of victory, prophets are unnecessary distractions” -Trevor Roper, 1914-2003, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ, p 204.

Pervasive genocides in the North have a label: MADE IN DEEP THE NORTH. Boko Haram, herdsmen, new terrorist religious groups, cattle rustlers, murderous land grabbers, unrelenting kidnappers and heartless murderers are all Northerners.

There is no single Yoruba, Igbo, Ijaw, Ibibio, Urhobo, Tiv, Berom, Adara, Efik, to name a few of the other nearly 250 ethnic groups, among them. It has been possible for them to gain support from the elites in the federal and state governments because the hoodlums belong to the major dominant ethnic groups – who also controlled the security forces until 2023.

Tinubu inherited from Buhari a nation just on the point of explosion on account of official complicity in the crimes against humanity being perpetrated by their brothers.

One recurrent evidence reveals the truth.

Whenever Presidents vowed to punish perpetrators of heinous crimes, there were Northern Governors like Zulum, Masari, Rufai, Uba and Matawalle ready to grant amnesty to “repentant terrorists” – without regard to the victims or the President’s promise to bring the hoodlums to face justice.

Many Northern governors, past and present, are/were accomplices in the crimes committed against their own people.

Unfortunately, our seemingly intractable security problems have their origins in the distant past. Starting this Sunday, I will re-publish articles from the past, particularly on the Buhari government, which provide evidence that the North has destroyed itself and they are now collectively in search of a scapegoat to blame for their self-made catastrophes.

Below is an article published in 2020:

NORTH HAS ALREADY DESTROYED ITSELF. IT REMAINS THE SOUTH TO DEMOLISH – 1

“The North has become a region of endless funerals and perpetual bereavement. Bandits in the North have become a state. They impose fines and taxes, send notices, control spaces, determine life and death and operate without challenge” – Senator Shehu Sani of Kaduna State, March 2020.

I wish that historical damn fool called Lord Lugard and the equally stupid King or Queen of England who granted him the powers to rule and ruin our lives are alive today to behold the explosions being set off by the time-bomb they planted in this part of Africa in 1914. History does not tell us its alternatives.

In other words, we don’t know what would have happened if amalgamation had not occurred.

But, we are now beginning to see the beginning of the end of the “geographical expression” (apologies to late Chief Awolowo) they formed and named Nigeria by the satraps’ concubine.

More than a century after, the feudal, mostly Islamic North, backward, slow to adapt to changes, mostly lacking in any interest in universal education and bereft of vision, remains relatively just that.

Just about any major calamity impeding progress and tending towards the destruction of the disaster waiting to happen is now located squarely in the North whose elites have for too long lived in the fools’ paradise of thinking that the region could increasingly breed millions of almajiris side-by-side with the selfish tiny political and feudal minority without dire consequences. Well, the “judgment days” are here. The almajiris, hitherto docile and gratefully accepting the crumbs from the elites’ tables, have literally turned the tables against their masters – including Sani – who, now dumped from the buffet table, discovered wisdom which previously escaped him and his friends and associates for years.

This article could easily have been titled, LESSONS FROM A SUPER-TERRORIST, and it would still have been apt.

In my library is a little known book titled, HITLER’S SECRET BOOK, written by the late German monster himself.

One thing I have learnt from my adventures into history is the fact that when the major topic on the national agenda is War, then go and read what war-mongers think about it. What is wrecking Nigeria, especially the North, and will continue for years to come, is TERRORISM.

So, the first port of call is a super-terrorist – Adolf Hitler, 1889-1945.

It will amaze our leaders and readers to know how much of what had developed in the North since the rise of Boko Haram in 2009 could have been predicted by reading Hitler’s book.

The FG, in particular, might also pick up some ideas about what to expect next.

Finally, they just might discover how to combat it – for the sake of our country Nigeria.

I wish them luck; although it is doubtful that those in charge of our fate now can ever learn anything useful.

People who have lost the appetite for reading have almost always lost the appetite for learning, for thinking deeply and for finding novel solutions to serious problems.

The brain, like any organ, rots – if not actively used – as is the case within Abuja’s top government circles.

Buhari, as the Commander-In-Condolence Delivery, C-I-CD, is contented to just send condolence messages to the bereaved without an accompanying message of hope that terror will abate.

There is no discernible plan.

He is an example of what David Halberstam, in his best-selling book titled, THE BRIGHTEST AND THE BEST, called “the best general for another war.” General Buhari (rtd), and clearly tired, is leading this war effort so badly, it is pathetic.

He is actually now part of the problem and it is increasingly difficult to see him as part of the solution. That is bad news for all of us.

“An increase in the population which finally no longer stands any relation to the productive capacity of its own soil to support life” – Hitler p 22

That, according to Hitler, follows from prolonged periods when a people or nation or parts of it regard “large families as a blessing rather than a burden.”

Only recently, the Federal House of Representatives was treated to a show put up by a buffoon.

A member from one of the Northern states brought his four wives for exhibition of his prowess.

He announced that he already had nineteen children and he was just starting because his father had several wives and over 80 children. He did not tell us how many of the 80 siblings are almajiris.

That is the sort of lunacy to which the South is yoked – like indentured slaves.

Eventually, as Hitler had warned us, territorial expansion becomes imperative for those who have exhausted the limits of their capacity to provide for themselves within their own domains. I will come to it later. But, the rapid and violent expansion of Fulani herdsmen communities, all over Nigeria, in the last four years and nine months, is more deliberate than most of us realise and it is being encouraged at the topmost level of government of Nigeria.

The body language says it all but what is being said to Southerners and Middle Belt people can only be understood by a few.

The C-I-C of the Fulani Herdsmen Army of Occupation is alive and well in Abuja.

But, first let us trace the history of how we got here and how goddamned Lugard and the British got us here.

POPULATION WAS THE CAUSE OF OUR DESTINY

Preparatory to their departure, our evil-minded colonial masters had a strategy for making the contraption they glued together to form Nigeria eventually unworkable – an accident waiting to happen.

First, they conducted a bogus census.

Whereas everybody in the far better educated South, Christian or Muslim, had to be sighted to be counted, the same was not true of the North. Women and young girls in harems were counted sight unseen.

My eldest brother who was born in Zaria was one of the enumerators. The Megida of each primitive shanty stood in front of the place and issued a figure – so many wives and kids. The figures were accepted as the truth.

The problem was, the young people in the communities knew how many of their age groups were in each shanty.

My brother, who spoke Hausa fluently, knew that the figures he was forced to record were grossly exaggerated because the District Heads and Serikis had conducted a campaign misleading the people that money would be distributed per head. So, the more people in the shanty the more money could be expected.

The North was declared to have a larger population than the South. That made Nigeria unique in the history of the world – a country in which the arid zone had more people than the luxuriant and well-watered South.

It was a deliberate ploy. England was just getting ready to play its biggest jokers.

To be continued…