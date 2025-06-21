Gunmen kill physically challenged person in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Unidentified gunmen have killed a physically challenged person, Chukwuebuka Orji, popularly known as Onitsha amaka, in Ihube, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

A local source told our correspondent that the gunmen stormed the community on Tuesday night, dragged Orji out of his residence and shot him.

They also reportedly killed another man simply identified as Chinelo, whose two siblings were said to be married to the community.

It was gathered that Chinelo, skilled in fixing Plaster of Paris (POP), hailed from Ututu, Abia State.

The source could not give any further clues on what could be the reason for the attack.

“On Tuesday night, some men came to Ugwuntu in Ihube in Okigwe. They brought out a handicapped boy who had lived in his maternal home all his years, and Chinelo, who is an in-law in the same community and shot them dead.

“The handicapped boy is Chukwuebuka OrjI, popularly known as Onitsha amaka. I don’t know Chinelo’s surname, but he is from Achara Uturu in Abia State. His two siblings are married to Ugwuntu men, and he does POP for buildings”, the community source stated.

Ihube has been under a lingering attack, resulting in many fleeing their homes.

The police spokesman in the state, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to the incident at the time of filing this report.

While calls put across to his line didn’t pull through, a text message sent to him was yet to yield a reply.