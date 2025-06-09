Group appeals to Tinubu to lift Rivers state of emergency

President Bola Tinubu

The Enforcers of Good Governance (EGG), a frontline socio-political advocacy group based in Rivers, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to lift the state of emergency placed on Rivers.

The appeal was made in a statement signed by the group’s National Convener, Dr Kingsley Ogu, in Abuja on Monday.

Ogu said that lifting the state of emergency would be a symbolic and practical gift to Nigerians in commemoration of June 12 Democracy Day.

He said the appeal was part of the decisions reached by the group after its expanded stakeholders meeting held on Monday.

“The Enforcers of Good Governance, a frontline socio-political advocacy group under the leadership of our National Convener, Dr. Kingsley Ogu, convened an expanded stakeholders meeting on Monday, June 9, 2025, in Rivers State.

“This critical meeting was held in direct sequence to the official declaration by our National Leader in Abuja, confirming our total alignment with the renewed political momentum and strategic roadmap towards the 2027 general elections.

“The group unanimously reiterates its unwavering and unalloyed support for President Bola Tinubu. We recognise his bold leadership, nationalistic policies, and unwavering commitment to democratic ideals under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We express deep appreciation to Mr. President for his timely and statesmanlike intervention in the Rivers State political crisis. His decisive actions have helped restore calm and provided a path toward lasting peace,” he said.

He said in the light of the progress made towards reconciliation the appealed to Tinubu to consider lifting the state of emergency in Rivers was in the right direction.

“We believe that doing so would be a symbolic and practical gift to Nigerians in commemoration of June 12 — our Democracy Day”, Ogu said.

Ogu further said the meeting comprised the 23 Local Government Area (LGA) Coordinators, 23 women leaders, 23 social media influencers, and the leadership of the `enforcers’ structures in the seven institutions in Rivers State.

According to him, it was affirmed that every `enforcer’ has resolved to vote for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

He stressed that their presence signalled their readiness to deliver widespread support for the Tinubu from the grassroots level.

Ogu said that in alignment with the group’s resolution to fully support the Renewed Hope Agenda, EGG would commence a nationwide door-to-door sensitisation campaign to galvanise grassroots support for Tinubu’s re-election.

He said that the campaign was designed to raise public awareness on the achievements of the current administration and to foster deeper civic engagement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said that the goal was to bring the message of good governance and national unity directly to the people one household at a time.

Ogu called on all well-meaning Nigerians, civil society organisations, and political stakeholders to join the group in the mission to safeguard the country’s democracy and build a more prosperous nation