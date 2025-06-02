Ground Rent: I derive joy in stepping on big toes – Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday dismissed a possible backlash from a section of the elite regarding his enforcement of rules regarding ground rent payments, saying he derives joy in stepping on the toes of big people.

Speaking during a media chat in Abuja, Wike said the elite go to other countries and see how modern societies are run, but that some of them come back to Nigeria and refuse to follow simple laws.

He said the era of impunity when a section of the elite felt they could trample on laws and nothing would happen was over, declaring that “something will happen”.

Details later…