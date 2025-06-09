Governor Bago orders closure of Mokwa IDP camp by June end

Gov. Bago of Niger State

..Promises Relief Funds and Resettlement Support

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

MINNA — Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has directed that all Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Mokwa be closed by the end of June, citing the government’s commitment to providing more sustainable housing solutions for flood victims.

Speaking during a visit to Mokwa to commiserate with victims of the recent flood disaster, Governor Bago said the state government would no longer encourage prolonged stays in temporary camps. Instead, financial assistance will be provided to enable victims secure rented accommodation while awaiting the construction of permanent resettlement homes by the federal government.

“We would not encourage the establishment of more IDP camps in any part of the state. Therefore, the government has concluded plans to close down the Mokwa IDP camps,” the governor stated.

He explained that the federal government would handle the construction of the new resettlement houses, while the Niger State Government would provide land and essential services to facilitate rapid development.

To this end, Bago directed the Ministry of Lands and Survey to allocate land and issue a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to the federal government to expedite the building process.

As immediate relief, the state government will distribute 10 truckloads each of rice, beans, maize, millet, and sorghum to the displaced persons.

Governor Bago further assured the public that all donations and support items will be fairly and transparently distributed by a dedicated committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba.