‘Ganduje’s resignation part of party’s evolution,’ APC govs back Tinubu’s reforms

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Twenty-three governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday concluded a two-day strategic meeting where they supported the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, saying it was part of the party’s evolution.

The governors, while noting that there is a renewed coordination between federal and state institutions, particularly the prioritisation of fiscal reform, food security, energy transition, infrastructural modernisation, and social sector revitalisation, called for investment in surveillance infrastructure and improved welfare of security agencies’ personnel in the frontline.

The meeting, which was hosted by Governor Monday Okpebholo, had all the governors on the APC except Sokoto State, Dr Ahmad Sokoto who was represented by his deputy, Hon Idris Gobir-Danchadi.

Part of a communiqué read by the chairman of the PGF, the governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, said: “The PGF acknowledged the resignation of the National Chairman of the APC, His Excellency Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in tandem with the party’s continued evolution.

“The PGF reaffirmed its unshakable belief in a united, just, and prosperous Nigeria. It is committed to working collaboratively to deliver bold reforms, strengthen institutional trust, and accelerate socio-economic development across all geopolitical zones. The governors resolved to remain faithful stewards of the APC’s values, leveraging state-level innovation and intergovernmental collaboration to drive Nigeria’s transformation from the bottom up.”

On fiscal governance and security, the “PGF welcomed the increase in fiscal transfers to states and the emerging investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic outlook. With multiple APC-led states now attracting significant domestic and foreign direct investment, the Forum acknowledges efforts to professionalize procurement processes, digital governance systems, and enhanced regulatory frameworks. The governors pledged to build on the momentum to deliver infrastructure that unlocks productivity and drives inter-state competitiveness.

“The Forum commends our security Agencies as well as the ongoing efforts in countering criminality and safeguarding national sovereignty. Governors reaffirmed their support for inter-agency coordination, community policing, and grassroots intelligence systems.”

The forum observed a need for greater investment in surveillance infrastructure and the welfare of frontline personnel. It expressed condolences to families affected by insecurity, particularly the people of Benue and Niger States and reaffirmed its collective resolve to support the President’s national security architecture, especially his action in Benue.

A comprehensive appraisal of the nation’s economic, social, security, and political trajectory was undertaken by members of the Forum.

They pledged continued alignment with national objectives, in line with the principles of constitutional federalism.

Acknowledging the effectiveness of macroeconomic stabilisation policies such as fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate unification, and debt rationalisation, the forum expressed support for a strategic pivot towards social equity and inclusive prosperity.

The governors emphasised that while economic indicators show signs of recovery, growth must be further democratised through expanded investments in food security, job creation, poverty eradication, MSMEs, and social safety nets.

The forum reaffirmed the critical role of sub-national governments as engines for economic renewal, committing to deepen economic decentralisation in line with Section 13 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates all levels of government to promote the welfare of the people.

Regarding leadership cohesion and party renewal, the PGF recognised the recent influx of governors, National Assembly members, and other key stakeholders into the APC as a clear affirmation of public confidence in the party’s leadership model and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The forum encouraged all Nigerians, both home and abroad, to rally behind President Bola Tinubu and the APC as the nation moves towards a more secure, inclusive, and forward-looking future.

A significant highlight of the meeting was the formal welcome of the governors of Akwa Ibom and Delta States, Pastor Umo Eno and Sheriff Oborevwori, respectively.