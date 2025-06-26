Full list of Schengen countries offering 5-yr visa programme

Nigerians with a strong travel history now have more incentive to explore European countries, thanks to the five-year multiple entry Schengen visa.

This long-term visa offers travelers the freedom to enter any of the 29 Schengen countries multiple times over five years: provided no stay exceeds 90 days within any 180-day window.

Designed primarily for frequent travelers, business professionals, and individuals with consistent international travel records, the visa eliminates the hassle of reapplying for short-term permits.

It reduces visa processing time, lowers application costs, and simplifies the documentation and interview requirements.

Approval for the five-year visa is still subject to the discretion of the issuing embassy or consulate.

However, applicants with a higher likelihood of success typically meet one or more of the following criteria:

Previously held a multiple entry Schengen visa valid for at least two years within the past three years

Travel to Schengen countries at least two to three times a year

Demonstrated compliance with visa regulations, including no overstays and proper documentation

To boost their chances, applicants are expected to submit a compelling cover letter stating the purpose and need for long-term travel, show proof of financial stability, and provide valid long-term Schengen travel insurance.

Eligible Countries under the Five-Year Schengen Visa

Holders of this visa can travel freely to the following 29 Schengen member states:

Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland

Vanguard News