Full list of Schengen countries offering 5-yr visa programme

Nigerians with a strong travel history now have more incentive to explore European countries, thanks to the five-year multiple entry Schengen visa.
This long-term visa offers travelers the freedom to enter any of the 29 Schengen countries multiple times over five years: provided no stay exceeds 90 days within any 180-day window.
Designed primarily for frequent travelers, business professionals, and individuals with consistent international travel records, the visa eliminates the hassle of reapplying for short-term permits.
It reduces visa processing time, lowers application costs, and simplifies the documentation and interview requirements.
Approval for the five-year visa is still subject to the discretion of the issuing embassy or consulate.
However, applicants with a higher likelihood of success typically meet one or more of the following criteria:
Previously held a multiple entry Schengen visa valid for at least two years within the past three years
Travel to Schengen countries at least two to three times a year
Demonstrated compliance with visa regulations, including no overstays and proper documentation
To boost their chances, applicants are expected to submit a compelling cover letter stating the purpose and need for long-term travel, show proof of financial stability, and provide valid long-term Schengen travel insurance.
Eligible Countries under the Five-Year Schengen Visa
Holders of this visa can travel freely to the following 29 Schengen member states:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.