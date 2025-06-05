Full List: 8 countries qualified for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is heating up, with eight countries already booking their spots in the tournament’s historic 48-team edition.

Co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this World Cup will be the first ever staged across three nations, marking a new era in global football.

During the March international break, reigning champions Argentina confirmed their qualification, joining an elite group of early qualifiers set to compete on football’s grandest stage.

The tournament will kick off at Mexico City’s legendary Estadio Azteca, making it the only stadium to host three World Cup opening matches. The United States will begin their campaign the following day in Southern California, while Canada will also feature as one of the host nations.

With its expanded format featuring more teams, more matches, and more host cities, fans can look forward to an electrifying month of world-class football.

2026 FIFA World Cup Slot Allocation

UEFA (Europe): 16 slots

CAF (Africa): 9 slots

AFC (Asia): 8 slots

CONMEBOL (South America): 6 slots

CONCACAF (North & Central America): 6 slots

OFC (Oceania): 1 slot (for the first time in history)

Intercontinental Playoffs: 2 slots

Countries Qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup So Far

Japan

Japan became the first nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, continuing their dominance in Asia. They remained unbeaten in their qualification campaign, winning six and drawing one of their first seven matches.

Iran

Iran followed suit, becoming the second Asian team to qualify. Though not as dominant as Japan, Iran stayed unbeaten and secured their fourth consecutive World Cup appearance—2014, 2018, 2022, and now 2026—making it their seventh overall.

Uzbekistan

Making history, Uzbekistan qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever following a 0-0 draw with the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi. As one of Asia’s fastest-rising teams, the Uzbeks clinched the second automatic spot in Group A of the Asian qualifiers, sparking celebrations across the Central Asian nation.

New Zealand

New Zealand returns to the World Cup after a 16-year absence, sealing their qualification with a commanding 3-0 victory over New Caledonia. Despite a scoreless first half and an early injury to captain Chris Wood, the All Whites rallied to secure their ticket to 2026.

Argentina

The reigning champions secured their spot in style with a dominant 4-1 win over arch-rivals Brazil in Buenos Aires. Goals from Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, and Giuliano Simeone highlighted Argentina’s strength as they aim to defend their title.

Canada, Mexico, and the United States

As co-hosts, Canada, Mexico, and the USA have automatically qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Although they earned their places in the 2022 edition through qualification, FIFA granted them automatic spots this time, freeing them from the qualifying rounds.

Vanguard News