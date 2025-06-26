Fubara, Amaewhule meet in Abuja for peace talks

The suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has held a face-to-face peace meeting with the suspended Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and other aggrieved lawmakers, marking a significant development in the prolonged political standoff in the state.

Sources confirmed on Thursday evening that the meeting, held behind closed doors in Abuja, ended on a cordial note, with both men seen holding hands and sharing light-hearted moments.

This meeting is the first direct reconciliation effort between Fubara and the lawmakers since the crisis began.

Fubara was suspended from office on March 19 after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State to address escalating tensions.

The National Assembly later approved the measure, appointing the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas (retd), to take charge of the state’s affairs for six months.

Though Fubara had earlier met separately with President Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the recent engagement with lawmakers is being hailed as the clearest sign yet of a potential resolution.

Wike, a key player in the conflict, has consistently maintained that reconciliation must involve Fubara making amends with those he reportedly wronged, particularly members of the House of Assembly, who were allegedly denied salaries and allowances for over two years.