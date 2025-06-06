Former CJN Mohammed Uwais dies at 89

Justice Mohammed Uwais

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Mohammed Uwais, has passed away at the age of 89.

His death was confirmed on Friday morning by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr. Kayode Ajulo.

Justice Uwais served as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 until his retirement in 2006. During his tenure, he was widely regarded for his commitment to judicial integrity and reform.

Following his retirement, he was appointed by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to chair the Presidential Electoral Reform Committee. The committee featured several notable Nigerians, including Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and prominent human rights lawyer, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced, while tributes from legal, political, and civil society leaders are expected in the coming days.