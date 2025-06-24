Flood: Dredge the River Niger now, senate tells FG

…Urges Urgent Action on Mokwa Flood Disaster

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has called on the Federal Government to immediately commence the dredging of the River Niger and implement long-term flood control measures to mitigate the impact of future disasters across the country.

The resolution followed the devastating flood that ravaged Mokwa town in Niger State, which left over 700 people dead, thousands displaced, and critical infrastructure destroyed.

At plenary on Tuesday, the Senate unanimously adopted a motion titled “Catastrophic Flood Disaster in Mokwa, Niger State: Need for Proactive Action to Forestall Future Occurrence”, sponsored by Senator Peter Jiya (PDP, Niger South) and co-sponsored by 21 other lawmakers.

In his presentation, Senator Jiya painted a grim picture of the disaster, noting that between Thursday, May 29 and Friday, May 30, 2025, torrential rains led to a catastrophic flood that swept through Mokwa, killing hundreds — including pupils of four Islamiyya schools — and causing property losses estimated at over ₦10 billion.

“Over 700 lives were lost, with only about 300 bodies recovered. Many victims remain buried under mud or were washed into the River Niger. At least 3,354 people are currently housed in IDP camps, and more than 9,500 residents were directly affected,” Jiya stated.

He also highlighted the destruction of critical infrastructure, including two collapsed bridges, uprooted rail lines, damaged roads, swept-away vehicles, and the decimation of over 50,000 hectares of farmland, which he warned would disrupt food supply across local and regional markets.

The Senate expressed concern that despite early warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and a prior request to the Ecological Fund Office in 2023, no preventive action was taken in Mokwa and other flood-prone communities in Niger State.

“Despite prior warnings and correspondences, the necessary remedial work was not carried out,” Jiya said, blaming the delayed response for the scale of the tragedy.

In a series of resolutions, the Senate:

Urged the Federal Government to dredge the River Niger to prevent further flooding and improve water flow.

Called for a holistic investigation into the Mokwa flood and similar disasters nationwide to develop sustainable flood control infrastructure and enhance early warning systems.

Observed a minute silence in honour of the victims.

Requested immediate execution of relief packages promised during the Vice President’s visit.

Mandated resettlement of people living along active and inactive riverbanks, erosion-prone zones, and waterways.

Urged intensified distribution of relief materials, including food, medical care, temporary shelters, and clean water to flood victims.

Directed its Joint Committee on Works; Housing, Urban Resources Development; and Water Resources to visit affected communities for an on-the-spot assessment, monitor implementation of relief efforts, and report back to the Senate.

The Senate emphasized that while emergency interventions have been made by the Vice President, NEMA, Niger State Government, traditional leaders, and NGOs, the scale of the disaster far exceeds available resources.

Lawmakers stressed that scaling up response efforts is imperative to alleviate the suffering of victims and prevent future occurrences of such magnitude.