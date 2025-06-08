First black Premier League referee Rennie dies aged 65

Uriah Rennie, the first Black referee in the Premier League and a trailblazer in English football, has died at the age of 65.

Rennie officiated more than 300 professional matches between 1997 and 2008, including 175 Premier League fixtures. His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the football community, recognising his pioneering role in the sport and his lasting impact off the pitch.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former chair and trailblazing referee, Uriah Rennie,” the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Football Association said in a statement.

“Uriah made history as the Premier League’s first Black referee, officiating over 300 top-flight matches between 1997 and 2008. He broke down barriers, shaped our football community and inspired generations to come.”

Rennie was born in Jamaica and moved to Sheffield as a child, growing up in the Wybourn area. He began refereeing in 1979 in local football, rising through the ranks before making history in 1997 when he took charge of the Premier League clash between Derby County and Wimbledon.

“Incredibly sad news about the passing of Uriah Rennie. A Black pioneering referee and leader in the game,” said Leon Mann, co-founder of the Football Black List.

“We owe so much to those who push open the doors. Uriah should never, ever be forgotten. Thoughts and prayers with Uriah’s family and close friends.”

Beyond football, Rennie was deeply involved in community service. He served as a magistrate in Sheffield from 1996 and actively campaigned for equality, inclusion in sport, mental health awareness, and efforts to tackle deprivation.

He held a master’s degree in business administration and law, and in November 2023, Sheffield Hallam University awarded him an honorary doctorate in recognition of his outstanding contributions to sport and his work in South Yorkshire communities.

In a recent and poignant revelation, Rennie shared that he was learning to walk again after a rare condition had left him paralysed from the waist down.

Vanguard News