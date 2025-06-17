FIRS directs opening of tax offices on weekends

ABUJA— CHAIRMAN of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Mr Zacch Adedeji, has directed the extension of tax office operations to weekends for June.

The directive, in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS chairman, Mr Dare Adekanmbi, is part of Adedeji’s commitment to matching the agency’s customer-centric policy with tangible action.

With the directive, tax offices are expected to open for business from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday throughout June.

The statement reads: “As you are aware, the month of June marks the peak of the annual Companies Income Tax, CIT, filling season, with many taxpayers whose financial year ends on December 31 expected to file their tax returns by June 30. “To ease the process for taxpayers, enhance service delivery, and maximize tax collection during this critical period, management has approved the extension of tax office operations to weekends for June 2025.”