Firms join forces to accelerate renewable energy access in Africa

A leading Pan-African clean energy infrastructure development and asset management company, Genesis Energy Holding, has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Desert Technologies Industries Factory CJSC to address the needs of over 600 million people living without electricity across the continent.

This agreement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, established between both companies earlier in the year in Dubai, executed by Desert Technologies’ CEO, Khaled Sharbatly and GENESIS’ Chairman, Akinwole II Omoboriowo.

Under the terms of the agreement, GENESIS’s Solar and Storage products subsidiary company will serve as D-T’s Preferred Partner for the African market, working to distribute and implement high-efficiency Solar PV and Battery Storage Systems, with a strong emphasis on mini-grid and utility-scale solutions. The signing ceremony at AEF underscores both companies’ commitment to forging high-impact partnerships that align with Africa’s electrification goals and global sustainability priorities.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Chairman of Genesis Energy Holding, Mr Akinwole II Omoboriowo, said: “This collaboration with Desert Technologies marks a significant step in GENESIS’s sustained upward trajectory mission to expand access to clean, reliable power across Africa. By leveraging D-T’s innovative solar products and our extensive experience in developing, financing and deploying sustainable energy infrastructure, we are not just providing power; we are empowering communities, fostering economic growth, and accelerating the continent’s transition towards a cleaner, more resilient energy landscape. This partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to closing Africa’s energy gap and delivering impactful change.”

Speaking on the Partnership, Khaled Sharbatly, Chief Executive Officer, Desert Technologies, said: “This strategic partnership with GENESIS marks a new chapter in D-T’s mission to expand Saudi innovation into high-impact global markets. By combining our smart infrastructure solutions with GENESIS’s proven development platform, we are laying the groundwork for a long-term alliance that will accelerate Africa’s clean energy transformation—one project, one community at a time.”

Meanwhile, General Manager | Development, Desert Technologies, Haytham Abdo, said: “Our collaboration with GENESIS reinforces Desert Technologies’ commitment to developing practical, scalable solutions for energy access across Africa. By combining our Sahara and mini-grid systems with GENESIS’s execution capabilities, we are creating the foundation for long-term, sustainable energy independence in communities that need it most.”