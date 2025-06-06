Finally, Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno defects to APC

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has officially announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Friday in Uyo, the state capital, Eno said the decision followed three months of extensive consultations with key political stakeholders across the state.

“For some time now, the political space—particularly in this state and across the nation—has been filled with speculation about my potential defection from the PDP, the platform that facilitated my rise to the position of governor,” he stated.

“This conversation has generated diverse opinions. Today, I am here to address those lingering questions. As the Dalai Lama once said, ‘We should always be open to change, but not let go of our shared values.’”

Governor Eno confirmed that he has submitted his formal resignation from the PDP to his ward chairman, with copies also delivered to the party’s state and national leadership.

“Earlier this morning, I submitted a formal letter of resignation to the ward chairman of the PDP. Copies were also sent to both the state and national chairmen,” he said. “I want to thank the PDP for their support, their love, and the opportunity to serve Akwa Ibom under their banner over the past two years.”

He emphasized that the decision was not made lightly, but came after a series of engagements with political leaders and party stakeholders. His final consultation, he noted, took place during a Thursday evening meeting with key PDP figures.

“I believe no one in the political history of this state has consulted as widely as I have before making such a move,” he said. “I did it out of respect for all of you—as stakeholders in the Akwa Ibom project. I needed your counsel and felt it was important to explain the reasons behind this decision.”

Eno described his defection as a response to the evolving political climate, stating: “We must be able to interpret the times, flow with them, and not swim against the tide. Having completed my consultations, I have now decided to align myself with the All Progressives Congress.”