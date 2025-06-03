FG orders urgent vulnerability assessment of Prisons

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Ahead of the Sallah celebrations and with the onset of heavy rains, the Federal Government has ordered immediate vulnerability assessment of its custodial facilities for quick remedial actions.

Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, disclosed this at an emergency virtual meeting with all Zonal Coordinators, Commandants of Training Colleges, Schools, and State Command Controllers.

Spokesman of the Service, DCC Abubakar Umar, in a statement on Tuesday said “the meeting was convened to outline security ahead of the festivities and activate proactive measures to mitigate security breaches to facilities across the country given the heavy rains”.

The Controller General while addressing the Senior Officers issued a stern directive to them to either secure custodial facilities or face the consequences.

“This is not just about concrete walls and iron bars—it’s about trust, duty, and the safety of every Nigerian,” CGC Sylvester declared. The time for complacency is over.”

“During the session the CGC also listened to concerns from the Senior Officers, applauded some, admonished where necessary and tasked them on innovative solutions.

“Key Decisions from the virtual eeting are immediate audit of all correctional facilities to assess vulnerabilities; Activation of proactive measures to bolster high-risk facilities; Commanding officers directed to identify and remove weak links within the custodial chain; Officers tasked to beef up surveillance checks; Commanding officers were reminded of the zero tolerance policy and that officers found guilty of negligence, collusion, or dereliction of duty will face stiff penalties.

“The Controller General didn’t mince words about internal accountability, promising swift action against any personnel in the event of security breaches.

“The meeting closed with a renewed call for unity, discipline, and vigilance among correctional staff, as well as deepening of interagency collaboration with sister security agencies and the public”, Umar added.