FG, Nestlé partner to enhance milk production in Nigeria

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has announced an ongoing collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development to launch a dairy technical skills development program aimed at enhancing the quality and volume of milk production in Nigeria.

A statement by Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestlé Nigeria, said the initiative has been formalized through a Letter of Intent (LOI) signed in commemoration of World Milk Day 2025.

According to Uwadoka, the LOI reflects a shared commitment to develop mid-level technical and vocational skills essential for strengthening Nigeria’s dairy value chain, ensuring food security, improving nutrition, and fostering sustainable livelihoods.

“The partnership will focus on establishing capacity-building programs centered on milk production, processing, hygiene, and management; promoting industry-relevant skills through training modules developed in collaboration with stakeholders; and enhancing milk quality and productivity across local dairy clusters through knowledge sharing and technical support,” she stated.

At the signing ceremony, Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, Wassim Elhusseini, said: “In addition to our global dairy experience, Nestlé has built capacity to provide targeted training programs on best practices in dairy farming adapted to the Nigerian context. This is why the Letter of Intent signifies more than a formal agreement; it reflects our mutual dedication to bridge the gap in mid-level technical skills within the dairy sector to meet the growing demands of the market. We are confident that this will have a positive impact on our communities by creating more jobs, improving livelihoods, and supporting a stronger economy.”

In his remarks, Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, stated: “Since the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, we have taken significant steps to address the challenges facing the dairy value chain. Under the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy, we are focusing on key pillars, including livestock value chain development and feed and fodder improvement. Our collaboration with Nestlé Nigeria will lead to the commissioning of a Dairy Training Centre in Paikon Kore, Gwagwalada, aimed at building mid-level manpower and training farmers to enhance productivity through modern practices.”

From the launch of its Dairy Development Project (NLDP) in 2019, Nestlé Nigeria has been actively contributing to the enhancement of the dairy sector. The NLDP has established 83 dairy cooperatives, benefiting over 3,000 milk producers and has aggregated more than 1 million liters of raw milk. Nestlé has also trained over 2,000 milk producers in best practices, vaccinated over 36,744 cattle, and facilitated water access through the construction of 19 boreholes and 28 water troughs.