FG, Meta partner to harness AI solutions in security, healthcare, others

By Juliet Umeh

Technology giant, Meta, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy; National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, NCAIR and National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, has launched an initiative called the Llama Impact Accelerator.

The partners explained that the programme would support startups harnessing artificial intelligence, AI, to develop local solutions that address security, safety, healthcare, and agriculture.

The eight-month programme is designed to support early-stage startups, leveraging open-source Llama models to tackle key national and regional challenges.

The programme will also encourage bold, original applications of AI in other sectors, with high-impact potential.

Head of Public Policy, Anglophone West Africa at Meta, Sade Dada, said: “We are excited to partner with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy to launch this AI Accelerator in Nigeria, a country with a robust innovation ecosystem.”

On his part, Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said: “This partnership marks a major step forward in our mission to develop a thriving AI ecosystem in Nigeria.

“We see AI as a key driver for national development, and this programme by Meta will equip innovators with the right tools and guidance to tackle some of our most pressing issues.”

Applications for this initiative, which are open until June 27, 2025, are part of Meta’s broader commitment to democratizing access to responsible AI and supporting local innovation in Nigeria.