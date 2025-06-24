FG kicks as U.S. issues security advisory on Abuja

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris

By Favour Ulebor

Abuja—The Federal Government yesterday rejected the security advisory issued by the United States Government to its citizens living in Abuja, stating that there is no security threat within the Federal Capital Territory.

The U.S. Government had earlier issued a fresh travel advisory on its official website.

In the update, the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria revealed that all U.S. Embassy employees and their families have been prohibited from visiting Nigerian military or government sites in the capital, except for official duties.

The Embassy said the advisory was issued in response to increased security concerns arising from current global developments, and advised U.S. citizens to stay alert in public places, avoid large gatherings, limit non-essential travel, and review their personal security plans.

This notice comes shortly after former U.S. President Donald Trump announced targeted airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which he described as a spectacular military success.

According to the Advisory: “Due to increased security concerns arising from current global developments, US Mission Nigeria informs US citizens that all US Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from non-official travel to a Nigerian military site or other government venue in Abuja at this time.

“Actions to take: Stay alert in public places, with particular attention to locations and venues where Westerners, expatriates, and government officials frequent.

“Avoid large gatherings and consider limiting unnecessary travel. Avoid predictable routines. Familiarise yourself with emergency exits when you enter buildings. Review your personal security plans.”

Despite the security alert, the Consular Sections of the Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General Lagos remain open.

Reacting to the US alert yesterday, the federal government said there was no security threat within Abuja.

In a statement, the Information Minister, Mohammed Idris, said: “The federal government has taken note of the latest security advisory issued by the Embassy of the United States, restricting its staff and their families from non-official travel to military sites or other government facilities in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

“While the Federal Government recognises and respects the right of foreign missions, including the U.S. Embassy, to issue travel advisories to their citizens, it is important to state categorically that Abuja remains safe for citizens, residents, and visitors alike.

“Nigeria’s security agencies are working around the clock to ensure the continued safety and protection of all residents of the FCT and across the country. The current security architecture in Abuja has not only been proactive but has also recorded significant successes in detecting, preventing, and neutralizing threats.”

“We understand that the U.S. advisory is based on general global developments and does not reflect any imminent or specific threat within the FCT. However, we reiterate to all diplomatic missions, investors, development partners, and the general public that there is no cause for alarm.

“The federal government wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the safety of all residents and to maintaining Abuja’s reputation as one of the most secure capitals in the world. Our security and intelligence agencies are monitoring developments across the country and are fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat.

“We encourage citizens to conduct their lawful activities without fear, while also remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.”