FG captures 59,786 prison inmates on NIN platform

ABUJA: The Federal Government said it has captured 59,786 inmates out of the 80, 879 inmates’ population across its 256 custodial centres.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, DCC Abubakar Umar in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said the figure represents 74 percent of the population.

He dismissed a report which had alleged that the National Identity Number NIN registration exercise was yet to commence in all custodial centres across the country, describing it as misleading, inaccurate not reflective of the current state of affairs within the custodial facilities.

Umar said; “The Service wishes to categorically state that the NIN registration of inmates in our custodial centres is not only ongoing but has recorded significant progress. A majority of inmates across various custodial centres nationwide have already been successfully enrolled into the National Identity Database through the collaborative efforts of the Service and the National Identity Management Commission NIMC.

“Available data show that as at 7thJune, 2025, out of the total of 80, 879 inmates’ population, 59,786 inmates approximately 74% have been captured into the NIMC platform.

“The registration of the remaining inmates is actively in progress, and mechanisms have been put in place to ensure its seamless completion.

The claim that the registration has ‘yet to commence’ in custodial centres is factually incorrect and fails to acknowledge the substantial work already done.

“The Service remains committed to the full integration of inmates into national data systems, including the NIN, as part of broader efforts to promote rehabilitation, reintegration, and the digital inclusion of all persons in custody.

“The Service therefore urges members of the media to verify information with relevant authorities before publication, in order to avoid spreading misinformation that may mislead the public and undermine ongoing institutional efforts”, he stated.