June 11, 2025

Fallen petrol tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

A tanker conveying petroleum product has fallen and exploded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the incident.

According to the command, the incident occurred at the NASFAT U-Turn axis of the highway.

The command’s rescue team has reportedly arrived at the scene. 

The explosion also affected some vehicles close to the fallen tanker.

