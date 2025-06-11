Fallen petrol tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

A tanker conveying petroleum product has fallen and exploded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the incident.
According to the command, the incident occurred at the NASFAT U-Turn axis of the highway.
The command’s rescue team has reportedly arrived at the scene.
The explosion also affected some vehicles close to the fallen tanker.
