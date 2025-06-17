FA charges ex-Premier League referee over remarks against Klopp

Coote

Disgraced former Premier League referee David Coote was Tuesday charged by the Football Association over disparaging comments he made about ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Coote, 42, was sacked in December by Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) after a video circulated on social media the previous month of him making derogatory remarks about Klopp and Liverpool in 2020.

One of those remarks referenced Klopp’s German nationality, and the FA said that constituted an alleged “aggravated breach” under its rules.

The FA said Coote would face no further action in regard to separate allegations of gambling misconduct, which he had strenuously denied. The FA said those allegations had been fully investigated.

A video showing Coote snorting white powder, reportedly during Euro 2024, emerged in November.

Earlier this year European football’s governing body UEFA banned Coote from any officiating activity until June 2026.

In a January interview, Coote came out as gay and said his struggle to hide his sexuality had contributed to bad choices.

He said he was “truly sorry for any offence caused”.

AFP